General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for approximately 0.9% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $635,274,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.96.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.