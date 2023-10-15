Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $124,130,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE GPC traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.04. 769,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,868. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $139.66 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Stephens decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

