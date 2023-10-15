GFG Capital LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

