GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at National Bankshares

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

