Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.93

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $6.37. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 63,880 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $349.92 million, a PE ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.59 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 15,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

Featured Articles

