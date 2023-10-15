Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

GILD stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,651,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

