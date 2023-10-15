Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 6th

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLBZ opened at $6.23 on Friday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glen Burnie Bancorp

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Glen Burnie Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

