Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $450.14

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.14 ($5.51) and traded as high as GBX 468.45 ($5.73). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 456.30 ($5.59), with a volume of 18,895,783 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLEN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.22) to GBX 560 ($6.85) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.85) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.73) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 589.50 ($7.22).

The stock has a market cap of £56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 442.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 450.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

