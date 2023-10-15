Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 525 ($6.43) to GBX 500 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.85) to GBX 550 ($6.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $569.00.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st.
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
