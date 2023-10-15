Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the September 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 98,059.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,061,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,239 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,665,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after buying an additional 1,295,216 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 897.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 476,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 428,856 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 222,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $319.31 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

