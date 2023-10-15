Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $129.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of GL stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.67.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $275,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $275,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globe Life by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,235,000 after buying an additional 1,401,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,989,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Globe Life by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,705,000 after buying an additional 797,267 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 1,085.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 764,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

