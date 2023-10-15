GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GDDY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $74.55 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $232,775.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,861,030.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $459,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,880,417.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $232,775.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,861,030.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

