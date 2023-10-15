Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.07 and last traded at C$5.07. Approximately 11,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 7,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark cut shares of Green Impact Partners from a “speculative buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GIP

Green Impact Partners Price Performance

About Green Impact Partners

The stock has a market cap of C$107.99 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54.

(Get Free Report)

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.