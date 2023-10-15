Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.07 and last traded at C$5.07. Approximately 11,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 7,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.
Separately, Cormark cut shares of Green Impact Partners from a “speculative buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 28th.
Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
