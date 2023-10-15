Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Trading Down 3.4%

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.07 and last traded at C$5.07. 11,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 7,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cormark downgraded Green Impact Partners from a “speculative buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Green Impact Partners
Green Impact Partners Stock Down 3.4 %
Green Impact Partners Company Profile
Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Green Impact Partners
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.