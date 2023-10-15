Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Trading Down 3.4%

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.07 and last traded at C$5.07. 11,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 7,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark downgraded Green Impact Partners from a “speculative buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Green Impact Partners Stock Down 3.4 %

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.99 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

