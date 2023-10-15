Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 152,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains Partners
Green Plains Partners Stock Down 2.9 %
GPP stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.77. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33.
Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 47.43% and a return on equity of 14,458.89%. The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter.
Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.30%.
Green Plains Partners Company Profile
Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.
