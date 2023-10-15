Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 152,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 1,406.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 283,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 264,518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the first quarter valued at $157,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

GPP stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.77. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 47.43% and a return on equity of 14,458.89%. The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter.

Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.30%.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

