Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Shares Up 1%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guangzhou Automobile Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.
