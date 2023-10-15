Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Shares Up 1%

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2023

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUFGet Free Report) shares rose 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guangzhou Automobile Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on GNZUF

Guangzhou Automobile Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

(Get Free Report)

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.