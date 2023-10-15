Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.39

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $3.93. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 66,491 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GIFI

Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.81%.

Institutional Trading of Gulf Island Fabrication

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.