GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 3.4 %

GXO Logistics stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.81.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

