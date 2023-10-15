H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.30

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.30 and traded as high as $71.09. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $70.38, with a volume of 247,839 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

H.B. Fuller Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $900.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Insider Transactions at H.B. Fuller

In other news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 5,326 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $384,750.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,741.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 5,326 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $384,750.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,741.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,628,729.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 14.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 133.4% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 183,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 104,755 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 150.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 63,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 150.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

