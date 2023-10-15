Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.85

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $15.00. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 169,192 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on HNRG. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hallador Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $477.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $161.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 760.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 287,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 245,098 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 226,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

