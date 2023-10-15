Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Bought by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,533,184 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,258 shares during the quarter. Harmony Gold Mining comprises approximately 9.1% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 1.70% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $44,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $3.80 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 8.7 %

Harmony Gold Mining stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,520,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

