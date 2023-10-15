HC Wainwright Trims Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Target Price to $395.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $405.00 to $395.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $168.12 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $159.47 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

