Head-To-Head Comparison: Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) vs. BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX)

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) and Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of Akari Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Akari Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -13,728.83% -120.47% -114.48% Akari Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $128,500.00 80.28 -$18.50 million N/A N/A Akari Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.75 million N/A N/A

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Akari Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Akari Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BioRestorative Therapies and Akari Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A Akari Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Akari Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,406.85%. Given Akari Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akari Therapeutics is more favorable than BioRestorative Therapies.

Risk and Volatility

BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 61.18, suggesting that its share price is 6,018% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akari Therapeutics has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akari Therapeutics beats BioRestorative Therapies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioRestorative Therapies

(Get Free Report)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Akari Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

