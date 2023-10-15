Head to Head Comparison: Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) & Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL)

Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart for Life has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Paranovus Entertainment Technology alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Smart for Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paranovus Entertainment Technology $98.15 million 0.18 -$71.74 million N/A N/A Smart for Life $13.71 million 0.10 -$29.98 million ($61.14) -0.01

Analyst Recommendations

Smart for Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Smart for Life, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart for Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Smart for Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A Smart for Life -135.05% N/A -62.15%

Summary

Paranovus Entertainment Technology beats Smart for Life on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

(Get Free Report)

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Smart for Life

(Get Free Report)

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers. The company also provides various nutritional products, including antioxidant rich supplements, plant-based proteins, alkalizing nutrients, and weight management products. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Paranovus Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paranovus Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.