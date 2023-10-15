Head to Head Comparison: Spanish Broadcasting System (SBSAA) & Its Competitors

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Broadcasting” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Spanish Broadcasting System to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.3% of shares of all “Broadcasting” companies are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Spanish Broadcasting System shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Broadcasting” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Spanish Broadcasting System and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spanish Broadcasting System 0 0 0 0 N/A Spanish Broadcasting System Competitors 163 761 1121 4 2.47

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “Broadcasting” companies have a potential upside of 158.64%. Given Spanish Broadcasting System’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spanish Broadcasting System has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Spanish Broadcasting System has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spanish Broadcasting System’s competitors have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spanish Broadcasting System and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spanish Broadcasting System $168.03 million -$4.82 million -0.55 Spanish Broadcasting System Competitors $1.41 billion $59.55 million 105.73

Spanish Broadcasting System’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Spanish Broadcasting System. Spanish Broadcasting System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Spanish Broadcasting System and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spanish Broadcasting System -7.31% -34.35% -1.18% Spanish Broadcasting System Competitors -9.52% -15.61% 1.75%

Summary

Spanish Broadcasting System competitors beat Spanish Broadcasting System on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment. It also owns and operates radio stations in the Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Tampa and San Francisco markets; AIRE radio networks with approximately affiliate radio stations; and television stations under the MegaTV brand, as well as has various MegaTV broadcasting outlets under affiliation or programming agreements. In addition, the company produces live concerts and events; and owns bilingual websites, including lamusica.com, Mega.tv, and various station websites that provide content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture, as well as operates the LaMusica mobile app. Further, it offers Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40, and Urbano format genres through its radio stations; and television programs range from televised radio-branded shows to general entertainment programs, such as music, celebrity, news, debate, interviews, and personality-based shows. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Miami, Florida.

