Head-To-Head Contrast: Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) vs. Fernhill (OTCMKTS:FERN)

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) and Fernhill (OTCMKTS:FERN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sprinklr and Fernhill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprinklr 1.00% 1.25% 0.70% Fernhill N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sprinklr and Fernhill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprinklr 0 5 6 0 2.55 Fernhill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Sprinklr presently has a consensus target price of $16.35, indicating a potential upside of 19.87%. Given Sprinklr’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than Fernhill.

This table compares Sprinklr and Fernhill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprinklr $618.19 million 5.97 -$55.74 million $0.03 454.82 Fernhill N/A N/A N/A -293.99 0.00

Fernhill has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sprinklr. Fernhill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprinklr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.2% of Sprinklr shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Sprinklr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Fernhill shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sprinklr beats Fernhill on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey. Its products include Sprinklr Insights that enables its customers to listen, learn from, and act on insights gleaned from modern channels; Sprinklr Service a comprehensive, cloud-based, and AI-powered contact center as a service platform that enables customer service agents to service customers across digital, social, and voice channels; Sprinklr Marketing enables brands to streamline their marketing operations across the campaign lifecycle ability to derive insights and optimize their marketing and advertising strategies at scale; and Sprinklr Social helps customers listen to, triage, engage, and analyze conversations across modern channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fernhill

(Get Free Report)

Fernhill Corp, a Web3 holding company, focuses on developing and acquiring software companies in crypto currency mining, digital asset trading, NFTs, DeFi, and the Metaverse. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.