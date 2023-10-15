Head-To-Head Survey: Karoon Energy (KRNGF) vs. Its Competitors

Karoon Energy (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report) is one of 389 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Karoon Energy to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Karoon Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Karoon Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karoon Energy N/A N/A N/A Karoon Energy Competitors 167.19% 9.69% 5.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Karoon Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karoon Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Karoon Energy Competitors 1061 6381 10766 388 2.56

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 37.23%. Given Karoon Energy’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Karoon Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

16.8% of Karoon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Karoon Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Karoon Energy N/A N/A -72.36 Karoon Energy Competitors $1.61 billion $439.28 million -47.86

Karoon Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Karoon Energy. Karoon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Karoon Energy competitors beat Karoon Energy on 11 of the 11 factors compared.

About Karoon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Australia and Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the State of Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018. Karoon Energy Ltd was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Southbank, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.