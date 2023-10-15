Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Lowered to $10.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.55.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HCAT

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $25,595.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,251 shares of company stock worth $60,466. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 35,022 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.