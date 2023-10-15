Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barrington Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.50 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HCCI

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $47.98.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.