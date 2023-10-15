Heritage Financial Services LLC Acquires 18,484 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned about 9.00% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $35,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFEV. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 48,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,064. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $407.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

