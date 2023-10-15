Heritage Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,627,000 after buying an additional 9,157,064 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $30.67. 24,541,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,830,871. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

