Heritage Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DFAI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. 1,045,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,934. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

