Heritage Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Heritage Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. 55,118,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,698,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

