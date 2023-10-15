Heritage Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Heritage Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 0.4% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,470,000 after purchasing an additional 326,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,104,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 396.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 103,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $246.45. 126,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.12 and a 200 day moving average of $247.57. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $206.76 and a twelve month high of $264.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.