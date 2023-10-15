Heritage Financial Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Heritage Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,817,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.14 on Friday, hitting $278.19. 737,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,284. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $206.72 and a one year high of $295.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.72. The company has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

