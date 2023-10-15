Heritage Financial Services LLC Has $511,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Heritage Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.



Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.94. 1,208,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,228. The stock has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.93.



Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

