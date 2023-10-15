Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 149.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,478,790,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $396.42. 3,772,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,922. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.72. The stock has a market cap of $317.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $328.02 and a one year high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

