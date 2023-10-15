Heritage Financial Services LLC Has $7.72 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.08. 3,145,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,798. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

