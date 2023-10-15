Heritage Financial Services LLC Has $846,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Heritage Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.72. 547,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,795. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.52. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.05 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

