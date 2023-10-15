Heritage Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after buying an additional 8,015,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,884,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,012,600. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

