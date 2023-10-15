Heritage Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Heritage Financial Services LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $6.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.91. 8,222,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,630,066. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.15 and a 200-day moving average of $211.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $131.37 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

