Heritage Financial Services LLC Sells 1,752 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Heritage Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,871. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $126.04 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.69.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

