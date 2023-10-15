Heritage Financial Services LLC Sells 93,017 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Heritage Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058,263 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,525,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,917,000 after purchasing an additional 939,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,380 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,646,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,887,000 after purchasing an additional 494,118 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,054,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,450. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

