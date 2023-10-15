Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, reports. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $176.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $311.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.26. The company has a market cap of $378.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,872.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,060.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HIFS

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.