Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the September 15th total of 870,800 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 523,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE HEP opened at $20.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.96 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

HEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

See Also

