Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 15th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

HRZN stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $28.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 114,377 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRZN. Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

