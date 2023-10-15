Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,902 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.30% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $71,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.30. 28,881,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.19.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

