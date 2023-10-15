Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,929 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 1.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $32,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,199,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $164.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.12 and a 200 day moving average of $176.09. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.60.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

