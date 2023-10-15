Howland Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 817,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,981,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 12,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $103.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.46 and a 200-day moving average of $95.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.