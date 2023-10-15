Howland Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,399 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

